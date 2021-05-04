How landlords in rural Scotland are implementing fire safety rules and working towards zero carbon

It’s important for residents to understand their role in the safety of their home. How have you seen landlords communicate this and be approachable?

Education and tenant engagement is fundamental to our role in the sector and I’ve seen significant change in the past six to 12 months.

When I first joined Aico, I attended East Ayrshire Council’s Tenants’ and Residents’ Conference. On the day, we were giving talks on the importance of home safety and the recent changes in Scottish legislation to help tenants to understand why their properties were being kitted out with more fire protection systems along with other systems that will help with their health and well-being.

It’s important for tenants to have more personal communication with their landlords and this can be aided by understanding their home and having accountability – and in turn, this can reduce complaints.

What impact do you think the new safety bills will have on the well-being of tenants?

I believe organisations should take a holistic approach to safety issues. This can be tackled through various different avenues; always working to the relevant British Standard to not only achieve compliance but by working to best practice. Embracing change and the innovation of new technologies I believe is key for all social housing providers in enhancing not only the safety of their communities, but also their health and well-being.

In 2014, the Scottish government introduced the Energy Efficiency Standard for Social Housing and this is the other big focus for Scottish landlords this year and going forward. The purpose of this is to improve a resident’s life, make the buliding safe, and help remove poor energy efficiency as a driver for fuel poverty. Air quality is a key factor in people’s health, their homes and energy efficiency.

Improvements to energy efficiency can lead to improvements in health outcomes, particularly in older people, young children and anyone with chronic or respiratory health conditions.

To support this, by 2025 landlords are encouraged to start collecting the air-quality impact data for energy efficiency measures. This means before and after installation data on carbon dioxide, temperature and humidity. You might not think that CO2 can do that much damage in terms of respiratory health, but it can.

The new standard states that you have to have a carbon dioxide monitor in the main bedroom of a property so that you can see when it has reached a certain level and to open the windows.