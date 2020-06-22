How lockdown has impacted safety maintenance

In association with:

Earlier this month, Fiona MacGregor, chief executive at the Regulator of Social Housing, reiterated the sector’s need to maintain standards in the face of the COVID-19 crisis, given the ongoing importance of providing safe and secure homes.

This message is particularly relevant now, as the country is beginning to come out of lockdown and working towards post-crisis recovery.

The Housing Ombudsman agrees that a vital part of this is continuing property maintenance and tackling the backlog of work. At the height of the pandemic, housing teams came under increased pressure to work in homes while keeping residents and staff safe.

Social distancing rules are still in force, and repairs and maintenance teams are evaluating how they can work differently and avoid entering residents’ homes if possible. Understandably, many are nervous of contractors entering their properties – something that is likely to continue for months to come.

Michael Wright, product development manager at Aico, one of the market leaders in domestic fire and carbon monoxide protection, tells Inside Housing how the company has been working with landlords during the crisis.