How many tenants actually trust their landlord?

The Edelman Trust Barometer has polled tens of thousands of people across the world about their trust and credibility in key institutions for the past 20 years. The latest edition of the survey delivers a large portion of food for thought.

The UK now finds itself in its lowest-ever position on the trust index, just one place from the bottom, with only Russia below it.

We have reached almost full employment. War and violence are at all-time lows. Extreme poverty is in retreat. With a few notable exceptions a child born almost anywhere today can expect to grow up healthier, wealthier and smarter than at any other time in history.

And yet, for a lot of people it just doesn’t feel like that.

Globally, no institution – be it part of the government, the business industry, the non-profit sector or the media – is trusted. Institutions are variously described as remote. Too slow. Too bureaucratic. Not agile enough.

This distrust is being driven by a growing sense of inequity and unfairness in the system. The perception is that institutions increasingly serve the interests of the few. One in five say the system isn’t working for them.