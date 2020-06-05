How repairs teams are changing the way they work as lockdown eases

Arranging speedy and responsive repairs may become more complicated as social distancing continues. Many landlords say this is central to their approach for the coming months (sponsored) #ukhousing @Advanced @IHPartnerships

To get a sense of these challenges, Inside Housing has run a survey. Sponsored by software solutions company Advanced, the survey was launched on 1 April, when lockdown had just commenced. When lockdown was extended, the questions were adapted to be relevant and to find out how the deployment of staff has traditionally been managed and how landlords might adapt services over the coming year.

The likely result? New obstacles in making sure staff are managed effectively and safely, while continuing to achieve financial efficiency and tenant satisfaction.

Efficient management of repairs and maintenance operatives and tradespeople is a challenge for social housing organisations at the best of times. As society learns to live with physical distancing in response to the coronavirus crisis, the way routine repairs are carried out within homes will change.

The sector’s view

A total of 163 people shared their views and together form a cross-section of the sector – three-quarters work at housing associations and the rest at ALMOs and councils. Those from repairs and maintenance are well represented – 35% say this best describes their job function – but so too is housing management, accounting for 28% of those who responded.

The pandemic has meant an increased pressure for housing teams that are supporting tenants while keeping staff safe, too. This has called for changes to work processes, and repairs and maintenance has been one of the top priorities. The Housing Ombudsman has instructed that work continues as much as possible and that the backlog is tackled as routine repairs are booked again. Of those surveyed, 60% say that it will change the way staff are deployed in the next year.

For more than half of respondents, such strategies will include changes to the way tenants are able to communicate maintenance problems. While 63% say it is already possible for their organisation’s tenants to report repairs online, only 30% say it is possible for residents to book visits online and just a quarter are able to reschedule appointments online.

The survey results reveal some concern about how efficient the process of managing staff has been over the past six months – only 16% say they are “very confident” the process has been as smooth as it can be, while nearly 20% were not confident of efficient management.

What is clear is that the majority of organisations now use digital means to manage these processes. Almost half of respondents say the deployment of repairs and maintenance staff to tenants’ homes is managed entirely digitally, and another 47% say the process is mostly digital. Only a handful say paper is still prominent.

Despite this, almost a quarter say there is further to go with digitisation, which is one of the most common challenges still being faced in efficiently managing maintenance staff. Also frequently cited as problematic is a siloed approach to deploying staff. Some 36% of respondents say this is an issue, with inefficiencies arising if more than one person from more than one team is required to solve a problem in a tenant’s home.

“I think the principle of a customer [services] portal is a concept we’ve been talking about in the sector for quite some time, and some organisations have embraced it and got on very well with it,” comments Nathan Ollier, general manager for field service at Advanced.

“I would say that we still have a number of organisations wedded to the contact centre model. Some of that is simply because they haven’t reached the evaluation of customer portals in their transformation journey yet. Some of it is because they’ve not quite matured their thinking... around the technologies required to effectively triage and report repairs.”

One repairs and maintenance director at a housing association says: “There can sometimes be a lack of effective communication between our customer services team, technical team and contractors, which leads to jobs taking too long or too many visits.”

A finance director at another organisation adds: “Inefficient scheduling of repairs across the geographical area of operation is leading to increased travel time and lower productivity.”