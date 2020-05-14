How repairs teams are turning to augmented reality to cope with coronavirus

A tenant’s home is flooding in the middle of the night. They call their landlord – what should happen next?

What if, rather than sending someone to fix it, you could get a plumber to use a live, augmented reality video to guide the tenant through turning off the water? The tenant brings up a video using their phone camera, which the plumber can see in real time, then the plumber uses a virtual image of hands on the screen, or draws on the screen, to guide the tenant in how to find and turn off the stopcock. Then, in normal working hours, the plumber could come and solve the problem.

“It’s fuel efficient – you’re not having to jump in the van and drive somewhere. Time is money – if we can reduce that time it’s obviously good for the business. And if you can help someone almost immediately with something, then you’re providing better customer service”

As repairs teams struggle with the restrictions of lockdown and seek to minimise visits to tenants’ homes, the past few weeks have seen this idea go from something that is almost unheard of in the sector to something being actively trialled by multiple social landlords. Inside Housing spoke to some of them to find out why they are doing so, and what the benefits are.

Kingdom Housing Association in Fife is one of the first to use augmented video – as of our interview, only one job had been done this way. Robert Reid, an operative who has worked at Kingdom for nine years, was the first to try the technology with a tenant. The job involved getting the water connected to a washing machine. “You send the link to them, they answer, you can see what they see,” he explains. He was then able to talk the tenant through what needed to be done, drawing on the screen and using a projection of his hands.

Gary Haldane, interim digital director at Kingdom, explains that the 4,600-home association expects the technology to be useful for the organisation’s in-house repairs team for many months.

“As we come out of lockdown you’re going to have two camps – some will want to go back to the pub and see their pals, and others will say, we’ve not got a vaccine yet. Do I want someone to come into my property? There’s a big role for it. We’ve got that balance for a year maybe,” he says.