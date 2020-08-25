Twitter
Inside Housing
How Sovereign talks to residents about fire safety

Home25/08/20by Julia Newcomb
Communication with residents is a vital component of fire safety. Andrea Marchetti, head of operational communications at Sovereign and one of Inside Housing’s Safer Homes Ambassadors, explains how the 60,000-home association is getting these messages out

Posters from Sovereign’s #GetFireSmart campaign
Sharelines
Andrea Marchetti is @Sovereignh head of operational communications. Find out how her team has worked to reduce non-access by improving gas servicing letters, web content and social media campaigns (sponsored) #SaferHomes4All @Aico_Limited
Andrea Marchetti of @Sovereignha is one of @insidehousing’s Safer Homes Ambassadors. Watch our video to find out how its website safety pages have gained 5,500 views from residents (sponsored) #SaferHomes4All @Aico_Limited
“Getting on the ground insight from housing offices, property managers and others means I can understand what resident communication needs," tells @Sovereignha comms expert. Watch the film to hear more. #SaferHomes4All @AIco_Limited

As part of our ongoing Resident Safety Campaign, Inside Housing is recruiting 12 Safer Homes Ambassadors to tell us what safety campaigns they are working on and how they are communicating this to their resident and asking residents to get involved.

Watch our video interview with Sovereign’s Andrea Marchetti, our latest Safer Homes Ambassador, to find out how Sovereign launched its #GetFireSmart campaign with social media posts, posters, resident letters and made films with the fire service to go on the landlord’s safety website.

andrea bio

Andrea Marchetti is head of operational communications at Sovereign. She leads on activity with its 140,000 residents. She has 20 years’ experience in housing, and works with residents and colleagues across the organisation, including several building safety governance groups and project teams.

How to enter this year’s resident safety competition

This year we are continuing the Resident Safety Campaign by recruiting 12 Safer Homes Ambassadors to talk about what they are doing, and as part of this we are also running a competition to find great work in the sector. Inside Housing wants to use the competition to spread learning and help other organisations think about how they could improve their approach to health and safety.

Inside Housing and Aico would like to hear about an initiative that identified and tackled issues surrounding residential safety and engaged residents.

In particular, we would like to hear about an outstanding communications initiative that has been completed. It will be a strategy targeted at engaging with residents on safety in their home.

FIND OUT HOW TO ENTER

This competition is open to housing management and communications teams of social landlords and it is free to enter.

Three winners will be chosen by our judging panel. Winners will have their project profiled in Inside Housing and publicised on Inside Housing’s social media channels, and they will be invited to take part in a resident safety panel discussion to help share information.

All entries must be submitted online and be received by midnight on 30 September 2020.

ALMOCoronavirusCouncil owned housing companyFire safetyHousing Association/RPHousing ManagementLocal AuthoritySponsored contentTenant
