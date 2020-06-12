How the government has failed to make buildings with dangerous cladding safe three years after Grenfell

Picture: Getty

From as early as December 2018, the government was increasingly aware that there was a serious risk from non-ACM products. It had seen private testing showing an HPL cladding system seriously failing a large-scale test.

In response to these concerns, it published a document called Advice Note 14.

This advised building owners that all combustible materials should be removed from buildings unless their safety could be proved through a large-scale test.

While this may seem sensible, it is simply not what official guidance had said for 30 years.

This requires a little understanding of how building regulations work in this country. All builders are legally obliged to ensure the walls of buildings “adequately resist the spread of flame”. But the regulations do not tell them how to achieve this. Instead, the government publishes official guidance setting out more granular rules.

In the years before Grenfell, this guidance – Approved Document B – permitted the use of combustible materials on tall buildings in various ways.

For example, combustible materials with a ‘Class 0’ rating have long been permitted on tall buildings; so have combustibles on balconies and around windows. Moreover, light tough regulation and some poor industry practice has also resulted in many systems which simply break the rules.

“Suddenly we realised ministers realised that this was a huge issue and we’ve been steadily building buildings which are unsafe,” says one senior fire expert. “As a country, we were not focused on fire safety, prior to Grenfell at all. The fire safety statistics in terms of fatalities and injuries were steadily coming down year on year. So if somebody like me turned up and said to a minister, ‘You need to do something about your building regulations and making buildings fire safe,’ they wouldn’t even entertain you.

“We were much more focused on the energy performance of buildings – putting combustible insulation on the outside, trying to reduce the energy consumption. Fire safety just got brushed under the carpet.”

Advice Note 14 was effectively ordering building owners to clean up this enormous mess with no funding, no oversight and no prioritisation of the work. The result was chaos.

By summer 2019, private flat owners were routinely being denied mortgages for what were previously believed to be perfectly safe buildings. Their homes were given a value of £0 and they were unable to sell.

Couldn't this have been foreseen? Sources say the government was more focused on fire safety than the wider implications of what it was doing

“We did say to them, ‘Why don’t you come and talk to us before you publish this?’ Because I don’t think they really realised the unintended consequences of what was just published,” says a senior industry source.

“I’m not saying they don’t understand some of this, but I think some of those unintended consequences don’t necessarily end up top of their list.”

By autumn, this situation was a full-blown mortgage crisis, with an estimated 600,000 flats effectively unsellable. Leaseholders across the country were trapped and a huge number of property transactions were put on hold or scrapped.

“Advice Note 14 has destroyed the secondary market for high-rise buildings. It will take probably 10 years to be able certify all our stock to the standard they want,” one housing association chief executive says.

What was required was knowledge: which systems were truly deadly and which were a minor risk so that work could be done on some and others could be left in place. But as 2019 wore on, this was not provided.

Testing of non-ACM systems had first been promised in September 2017, but by summer 2019 it had not yet been carried out. There were difficulties sourcing materials, finding a testing facility and even a broken testing rig slowed the programme.

By this point, there was substantial concern about three types of cladding and insulation in particular: HPL, expanded polystyrene and timber.

In July 2019, the government released the result of a test it had commissioned on an HPL system. But the system tested used far less combustible HPL and cladding than that found on most real-world buildings.

Dr Evans accused the government of a “desperation to contain the cladding scandal”. “Somebody at MHCLG needs to show some leadership, put their hands up and do an open and honest appraisal of commonly found combinations because this situation is not going to go away. It’s going to get worse before it gets better,” he told Inside Housing.

As for polystyrene and timber systems, they were simply not tested. Leaked minutes from a meeting between MHCLG officials and London boroughs, obtained by Inside Housing, show officials refused the direct request of London boroughs to test polystyrene.

So ministers were persisting in saying that ACM was uniquely dangerous, and refusing to fund the removal of other forms of cladding, but simultaneously declining to test the systems that might have disproved this.

The danger of this approach was underscored in 2019 by a series of fires in buildings clad with non-ACM materials – culminating in a huge HPL fire at The Cube in Bolton in November 2019.

Ministers were at least trying to count non-ACM buildings. In summer 2019, local authorities were given a share of £4m of funding and ordered to identify the external wall materials on all tall buildings in their areas.

But this funding was paltry compared to the size of the task. No reliable data exists for many buildings and the funding was not enough to cover actual inspections. Councils resorted to simply emailing building owners and asking them what was on their walls.

“The collection of data on buildings has been haphazard and this data is an important part of future building safety,” says Mr Coombe.

“Local authorities have been provided with some funding to support the data collection, but we still believe that resourcing the task is an issue and this has led to a range of different ways that data has been collected. Some have made returns informed by physically walking the streets, while others used Google or wrote to building owners.”

Without this data, work to remove cladding from these buildings has barely started.

Small steps forward

As 2019 closed, the situation was dire. Nothing was known about the risk from non-ACM buildings, many of which were unidentified and unprotected. Residents faced huge costs and a mounting mental health crisis. The sales market for flats was virtually frozen.

But after the election in December 2019 there have been steps forward – some more successful than others.

First, negotiations between industry stakeholders resulted in attempts to unstick the sales market frozen by Advice Note 14 by giving surveyors the power to declare buildings safe without a test – an approach known as an EWS form.

This was the right idea, but so far this has not worked. Surveyors’ insurers will not give them cover to sign buildings off, knowing the huge liability they would face if there was a fire. Sales of tens of thousands of flats are still effectively halted.

In fact, this problem has got worse. In January, the government toughened its advice notes – calling for the removal of dangerous materials from buildings below 18m as well. Now flats were caught by the freeze on sales regardless of height.

“This brings thousands of additional buildings into scope and has had the effect of lenders becoming extremely cautious about lending on any property that has any cladding or balconies of any type,” a senior Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors source said in an email seen by Inside Housing. “This is a very complex and far-reaching problem, that only government can solve ultimately.”

It has not done so yet.

In a bid to move things forward, it has also set up a ‘protection board’ with £10m of funding to help assess the risk to individual buildings and some construction experts to help building owners get moving with the work.

A far more significant move came in a surprise announcement at the Budget in March. With pressure from campaigners building, and protests filling the lawns outside parliament just a week before, new chancellor Rishi Sunak U-turned on the government’s previous refusal to fund the removal of non-ACM cladding and unveiled a new £1bn Building Safety Fund, almost doubling the previous commitments.

There are serious limitations: there is an estimated £3.5bn of work to do but only £1bn of funding. The money will be allocated on a ‘first come, first served’ basis, meaning many high-risk buildings may miss out. Non-cladding issues such as missing fire breaks are excluded. Grilled about this in May, ministers were once more reduced to appealing to building owners to “do the right thing”.

But in agreeing to pay for at least some of the country’s non-ACM cladding costs, the government has crossed a major Rubicon, which may ultimately result in the kind of fund which would make a real difference.

Despite this progress, three years on from Grenfell, it is reasonable to ask: how much longer will this go on?

“It might take 10 or 15 years to get the dangerous buildings fixed at current pace,” says Dr Evans. “I think the chances of there not being another serious fire in the next 10 to 15 years are significantly less.

“Will it take a politician’s daughter to be stuck in a tower block to say, ‘We’ve had enough of this, we can’t accept this.’ Because that’s what they don’t seem to realise: it could be a relative or a loved one in a student accommodation block or a hotel somewhere. This could happen to anybody.”