How the pandemic will redouble Wandsworth’s efforts to deliver ‘housing for all’

The pandemic has changed so much. For us at Wandsworth Council, it has meant reflecting on our priorities and the need not only to prioritise housing for our residents and workers but to respond to other challenges we now face.

With that in mind, I have charged the council’s housing and regeneration teams to develop plans that could deliver an extra 2,500 homes for our local communities.

“The borough is home to one of the highest numbers of key workers in London, we want to help them live near their place of work if that is their choice”

My confidence in expanding our already ambitious £500m housing programme is based on what I know we are capable of doing. We are on track to deliver 1,000 council homes on our land, as well as two huge estate regeneration schemes.

I’m proud that we, alongside our partners, have continued delivering these projects during the pandemic, thanks to practical changes around social distancing, better use of IT, robust safety measures, community engagement, and accommodating flexible hours.