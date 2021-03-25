How the products used in Grenfell Tower’s cladding system were tested and sold

This phase of the inquiry was littered with instances of the risk to high rises being forewarned in emails discussing the risks of the cladding and insulation products under examination. Here are five of the most pertinent:

1. “What will happen if only one building made out [of] PE core is in fire and will kill 60 to 70 persons?”

In September 2007, Gerard Sonntag, marketing manager at Arconic's French arm, took a corporate trip to Norway where he heard a presentation from a consultant called Fred-Roderich Pohl concerning the dangers of polyethylene-cored ACM cladding.

The presentation warned that 5,000 square metres of the product – an amount that would cover a single large tower block – was like adding the fuel power of a 19,000-litre oil tanker to the walls of the building and was accompanied by images of cladding fires.

“The pictures showed a tremendous big volume of toxic smoke who [sic] is even more dangerous than the fire himself [sic], because in such a case a person can die from the smoke emissions within two or [three] minutes,” Mr Sonntag’s notes said.

In warning that the firm Mr Pohl represented might lobby against the use of ACM panels in Europe, he then recorded a shockingly prescient warning of what would happen seven years later at Grenfell Tower.

“Let’s imagine Otefal organise a lobbying activity on the European Parliament and show such a presentation… the result could become catastrophic for ACM products,” he said.

“One of the arguments from Mr Pohl was, ‘What will happen if only one building made out of [polyethylene] core is in fire and will kill 60 to 70 persons, what is the responsibility of the ACM supplier?’”

Despite this, Arconic continued to sell its polyethylene-cored panels, particularly to the UK market where it offered them as default.

2. “The phenolic was burning on its own steam and the BRE had to extinguish the test early because it was endangering setting fire to the laboratory”

The internal report of a Kingspan test in December 2007 recorded serious concerns about the fire performance of its insulation product – which had recently undergone technological changes which appeared to reduce its fire performance.

The test – which combined the insulation with a non-combustible solid aluminium panel – was also described as a “raging inferno” in the report.

This report was never made public and Kingspan continued to sell the product for use on high rises on the basis of a 2005 test which had been carried out on the older version.

3. “Here are some pictures to show you how dangerous PE can be when it comes to architecture”

In July 2009, a fire in an office block in Bucharest ignited an ACM cladding system and sent flames streaking up the building.

Claude Wehrle, a senior member of the technical team at Arconic's French-arm, forwarded these images to a number of his colleagues including the company president, Claude Schmidt, as an example of the dangers which could be posed by polyethylene-cored panels.

Despite hiding the tests which showed the horrendous performance of PE panels in cassette form from the wider market, Mr Wehrle consistently pushed internally within Arconic for a move to fire-retardant products which posed a lower risk. This email was one of several such warnings.

4. “The use of highly combustible materials in residential buildings is now simply an accident waiting to happen”

In 2014, Kingspan came under pressure from the National House Building Council (NHBC) to provide further test data demonstrating the compliance of its insulation for use on high-rise buildings.

Unable to provide the test passes the NHBC was asking for, Kingspan sought the help of Dr Barbara Lane, a fire engineer at consultancy Arup, to write to the NHBC providing support for the use of its product.

However, Dr Lane was reluctant to do so and wrote to the NHBC separately setting out her concerns about the increasingly widespread use of combustible materials on high rises.

She said the firm was “deeply concerned”, adding that their use was “now simply an accident waiting to happen”.

However, following further meetings with Kingspan, the NHBC would eventually publish guidance endorsing the use of combustible insulation in certain conditions on high rises without even asking for a desktop study.

5. “Using PE is like a chimney which transports the fire from bottom to top or vice versa within shortest time”

Following fires in the Middle East in 2013, Richard Geater, a salesperson for Arconic's rival 3A, which produced the product Alucobond, wrote to some of his clients with a warning about the potential dangers of polyethylene-cored ACM.

His objective was to promote the company’s fire-retardant cladding which he claimed had a superior fire performance to alternatives, and in doing so he outlined the views of one of his colleagues on more combustible ACM.

“Using PE is like a chimney which transports the fire from bottom to top or vice versa within shortest time,” he said. He added that some products claiming to be fire-retardant were not and said: “We have taken random samples and done a live test in Bangkok in front of architects, they almost fainted. Indeed, this panel is a whole cheat and burns fiercely.”

The email was forwarded to Arconic's salesperson Debbie French, who in turn forwarded it to her seniors in France. She would go on to write to her clients to reassure them that Arconic could “control and understand what core is being used in all projects” and “offer the right Reynobond specification”. She said under questioning that this email was “too heavy on the sales sides”.