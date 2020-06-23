How to place housing in the driving seat

Housing offers quick and ready-made solutions for a government looking to create economic stimulus across the economy. We need to make sure we are well-placed to respond, writes @nickatkin_yh #ukhousing

The overriding message is that there will be no ’back to normal’.

There are various views about how the world might change. Clearly, these are speculative; no-one knows what the future will look like. But we do know that this crisis will invariably prompt significant changes to how we all live and work.

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the world, both permanently and profoundly. Even if countries can control the spread of COVID-19 in the coming months, there will be vast political, economic, social, technological, legal and environmental consequences which will last decades.

At times like this flexibility and innovation are more important than ever. Tempting though it is to ‘batten down the hatches’, in anticipation of life resuming as before in a few months, this isn’t a path the housing sector can follow.

There will be a number of opportunities that will require an innovative and fresh approach as we all look to adjust to the new world that emerges.

The good news is that housing is one of the very few sectors in the UK that is crucial in every part of the economic cycle, regardless of whether this is a boom time or a recession. It is the tenures and products that change.

Ultimately, there was a housing crisis immediately prior to the onset of COVID. This hasn’t gone away and is arguably now even worse as highlighted by Martin Hilditch in his recent analysis.

We need to ensure we are well placed to respond to the opportunities that will inevitably arise. The Government are looking for ways to create stimulus across the economy. Housing offers quick and ready-made solutions, with the experience from previous recessions in 2008 and the mid 1990s to draw upon. The Mortgage Rescue Scheme, Housing Market Package and direct purchases from developers have all previously been proven to work.