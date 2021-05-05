How well has the sector responded to cladding remediation and a renewed focus on building safety?

In association with:

How is the sector responding as a whole?

It’s a fast-changing picture, as different organisations begin to come to terms with what’s in the draft Building Safety Bill and other legislation like the Fire Safety Bill.

We’ve heard on the Industry Safety Steering Group from a number of housing associations, and my impression is that the housing sector has responded quickly. Some associations have been really proactive, while others are getting to grips with it.

They’re not ignoring it – that’s the important thing. It can seem like trying to eat the elephant whole at the moment, because it’s such a massive task. But there is a lot of evidence to suggest that they get it, and that they are getting on with it.

What has changed since the Grenfell fire? What was the sector missing beforehand?

What we’ve seen coming out of the public inquiry and from Dame Judith Hackitt’s Building a Safer Future report is that there were a number of systemic issues in the industry.

Probably one of the most shocking aspects of the inquiry thus far has been the revelations about the practices in the cladding manufacturing industry, how certain companies pushed this cladding onto the market and gamed the system.

There were cladding fires before 2017, too; the investigation into the Lakanal House fire in south London, in which six people lost their lives in 2009, highlighted that works done to replace cladding were part of the problem.

What has changed since is awareness of the issues that led to the fire at Grenfell Tower, and the fact that the system was broken and needed to be fixed. No one can deny now that there isn’t a risk, or that if things aren’t done right there can be a significant loss of life. There is a recognition that there must be change.

I don’t think the change is always happening quickly enough. Too many organisations are waiting for legislation before they decide what to do – but there are also plenty of examples of organisations that, as I said, are getting on with it.