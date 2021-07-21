How will ‘tactical urbanism’ change public spaces after COVID?

The COVID-19 pandemic has undoubtedly changed the way people across the world view public spaces. Worldwide, public space was transformed rapidly: chalk and temporary signage indicated where and in what direction people should walk to achieve a distance of two metres; cones marked out temporary bike lanes; whole stretches of streets were closed to cars to allow people to sit outside and shop from outdoor stalls. Roads became pedestrian walkways; streets became playgrounds. Previously car-dominated city streets became spaces for neighbours to socialise, children to play and cafes to operate outdoors.

“Through tactical urbanism, people had a unique chance to experience the previously unimaginable: what city life could be like if far more space were devoted to pedestrians than cars”

These are examples of tactical urbanism: temporary, low-cost changes to public space with the potential to inspire long-term change. In fact, worldwide, many of these “temporary” projects are being made more permanent, including the pedestrianisation of 16 miles of street space by the Denver transport department – creating the ‘Shared Streets’ programme.

As a recent graduate and urban activist with a particular interest in the intersection of urban planning and psychology, it was the palpable change in attitude that fascinated me. Through tactical urbanism, people had a unique chance to experience the previously unimaginable: what city life could be like if far more space were devoted to pedestrians than cars.