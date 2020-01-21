How will we decarbonise heating in social housing?

“This next decade will require substantial changes in the way we build, manage and heat our homes,” says @SEA_Social's Samantha Crichton #ukhousing

With the government committing to phase out high-carbon fossil fuels in the 2020s and the setting of a net zero target in 2050, this next decade will require substantial changes in the way we build, manage and heat our homes.

“As everyone knows, it is imperative that carbon emissions must be dramatically reduced. And it is clear that a big part in this must be played by those building and managing the nation’s homes.” This quote comes from Lord Best, president of the Sustainable Energy Association (SEA), and couldn’t be closer to the truth.

To tackle this tricky and complex issue, a new paper from the SEA proposes a regulatory framework to support the transition from high-carbon fossil fuels to less polluting heat sources. The UK government is due to publish its decarbonisation of heat strategy or roadmap later this year, and as such the paper comes at a crucial time as the civil servants consider their options.

The SEA has not only set out its proposals but is seeking views from housing providers, industry and public sector organisations on the recommendations before presenting them to government.



Before we go into detail about the framework itself, it is important to understand the role of regulation and what the social housing sector can do. Analysis carried out by the SEA out shows that, given current trends, emissions from the social housing sector will continue to fall modestly up to 2050 but will not fall anywhere near substantially enough to meet the original 80% carbon reduction target, let alone the newly adopted target of net zero.

To even get close to reaching this target, policies to significantly improve energy efficiency and promote low-carbon heating technology deployment need to be implemented urgently.

Only a combination of deep retrofitting of existing social housing, raising the standards of all new builds and encouraging rapid market growth of low-carbon heating systems, such as heat pumps, can be successful in achieving an 80% reduction in carbon emissions by 2050.

To reach further emission reductions in line with the net zero scenario, this combination of changes will need to be extended by implementing far higher standards for new builds and creating an even faster uptake of low-carbon heating. All heating system installations must be ‘low-carbon’ by 2035, such that the share of low-carbon heating in our homes rises from 4.5% today to 90% by 2050.