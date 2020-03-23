‘Hyde’s safety campaign was a time of learning – we listened to our residents and what they needed from us’

In association with:

Last year Inside Housing launched a Resident Safety Campaign, in association with Aico, to showcase landlords’ good practice while working with residents to raise awareness of safety issues. This was inspired by 2018’s Social Housing Green Paper, which stated how vital it is for residents to have the opportunity to input into landlords’ safety policies. We also launched a competition to source the very best approaches from across the sector.

This year, the Resident Safety Campaign continues. We will be working with 12 Safer Homes Ambassadors throughout the year to find out more from those who are working directly with residents to promote messages of safety and to keep everyone informed.

“Last year Inside Housing started an important conversation about how landlords can raise awareness of safety issues with residents. Due to its success, I’m pleased we’re continuing our campaign with Aico to help promote safety in social housing” Martin Hilditch, editor, Inside Housing

Liz Oliver, compliance director at Hyde Group, is our first Safer Homes Ambassador and one of last year’s competition winners for the cladding replacement campaign the housing association conducted in Gosport, Hampshire, where it has five high-rise blocks that needed their insulation replaced.