I can’t remember a time when so many housing associations promoted Black History Month – but now it’s over, will they genuinely address racism?

Comment by Tom Murtha

Many social landlords spent October talking about Black History Month. But I worry that many will forget the issue for another year now it is over, writes Tom Murtha

To continue reading this article please



or To continue reading this article please Login or Register

Previous Article ‘Sprinklers and good communication can reassure high-rise tenants’