If the government offers loans to fund cladding removal, it will be betraying leaseholders

Neither should we be expected to.

The problems in our homes – from the flammable exterior cladding through the missing fire breaks to the poor quality of internal compartmentation – are evidence of a broken system that has failed to ensure the quality and safety of new buildings over at least 30 years. The bills to make them safe are the reckoning for this.

You could make a case that the government should pay them, as it has overseen this system and its building control inspectors signed off these properties as compliant with the regulations that its officials wrote.

You could make a case that the developers should pay them, as they have profited from building the homes and the loose regulations, which in some cases they have actively ignored.

You could make a case that the building owners should pay them, as they are legally responsible under fire safety laws for keeping our homes safe.

But you cannot make a case that the residents should pay them. Yet if the government pushes ahead with its plans to offer loans, we will be the ones who pay, incurring debts that will follow us for the rest of our lives.

I am one such resident. Today, I am speaking on behalf of hundreds of thousands more across the country to say to the government, “Think again.”

We do not need a loan. We need your help to solve this crisis. We need your help to make those who are truly responsible answer. We need your help to make our homes safe and ensure there is no repeat of the devastating fire at Grenfell Tower in 2017.

There is a moral imperative for you to act.

Ritu Saha, leaseholder, Northpoint Bromley, and founding member, UK Cladding Action Group