Ikea-owned modular builder signs 750-home deal with housing association

BoKlok, which is a joint venture between Ikea and Swedish construction giant Skanska, confirmed the deal today. It will work with Abri, renamed after the merger between Yarlington and Radian, to deliver the homes over the next five years.

The new homes will be delivered across Abri’s geographical footprint in areas such as Bristol, Bath, Somerset, Portsmouth and Southampton, and will be for a range of tenures.

This is the latest deal that BoKlok has signed with a housing association after the company announced a deal to deliver 1,000 homes over a five-year period for 31,000-home Vivid.