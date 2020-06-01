In the post-Grenfell landscape, the key to keeping insurance premiums low is knowing your assets

Following the Grenfell tragedy, insurers have been doing their homework on the housing association assets they cover.

This has been through risk improvement surveys and requests for more detailed information about asset values, especially with high-rise buildings.

Insurers are certainly not waiting for you to tell them about assets, which are most at risk from a significant loss. They have, already, done a lot of this work for themselves.

They expect housing associations to have followed the government’s guidance on inspecting constructed buildings to ensure they meet the correct fire safety standards.