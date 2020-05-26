In these difficult times, we're trying to raise £1m for a national food bank charity

The money raised will support the trust, who are working not only to help people in the immediate crisis, but through the coming months. It will fund the recruitment and deployment of 15,000+ new volunteers; create a new delivery infrastructure to distribute hundreds of thousands of food parcels direct to people’s doors; create a new helpline service; secure food and supplies; and, amongst other things, provide recovery grants to food banks so they can adjust to increased demand and reconfigure services accordingly.

In the long term, the trust believes that no-one should have to rely on a food bank and will be campaigning for change, in order to end the need for food banks in the UK.

Accent Housing owns and manages more than 20,000 homes across the north, east and south of England, so we’ve donated £50k to support the Trussell Trust’s national effort; however, others can choose between donating to the More than Homes national fund, and providing direct support to one or more of its 11 regional funds.

We must contribute what we can afford in order to help people get through this awful time; however, we have to also look further ahead, and consider how we can collectively help people to rebuild their lives so they are better than they were before this international crisis.

The fall-out from Covid-19 has highlighted how many people have been dealing with insecure employment, how many were just about managing to work while also looking after their children and vulnerable relatives, and how many relied on their kids eating at school for them to be healthy and well-fed.

As constants within our communities, we must contribute what we can afford in order to help people get through this awful time; however, we have to also look further ahead, and consider how we can collectively help people to rebuild their lives so they are better than they were before this international crisis.

There are many coronavirus-related reasons so many people are currently having to rely on food banks – job losses, reduced incomes, and schools being closed are just three of them – but even before the pandemic hit, the Trussell Trust was already responding to a 20-30% year-on-year increase in demand.

The social problems that existed before lockdown are not going to go away once it’s over; in fact, they’re likely to get worse. There could be a large number of job losses when the government ends its furlough scheme, and poverty and hunger will increase as a result.

The problems our communities will face are bigger than any one organisation, and greater than any one sector. Housing associations are demonstrating they are about More than Homes by funding the Trussell Trust’s work – we must now step up and contribute our resources, experience and expertise towards achieving fundamental change. As housing associations working together, we are well placed to drive the change that is needed.

Paul Dolan, chief executive, Accent Group