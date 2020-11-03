In Wales Climate Week: how the sector could decarbonise

This week is Wales Climate Week and it is a reminder, particularly as we transition into the colder winter months, that it is often the poorest in society who contribute the least to carbon emissions. While many of us may be conscious that working from home will increase our energy bills, for those living in fuel poverty, there are long, dark months ahead of going to bed early to keep warm and only eating cold meals.

“Although every housing association is ambitious to meet these targets and become a low carbon sector, they will not be able to do so without adequate support and investment”

In Wales, 12% of the population is blighted by fuel poverty. That’s 155,000 households that will struggle to pay their bills, will be unable to top up their meters, and will suffer in cold, damp housing this winter.

Housing associations work hard to support their tenants by developing good quality, affordable homes and providing debt and energy advice to those who need it. However, energy prices continue to rise, incomes continue to stagnate, and jobs continue to disappear, plunging many more into fuel poverty.

Wales Climate Week is also a reminder that housing is responsible for 13% of the UK’s greenhouse gas emissions and nearly 8% of Welsh emissions. We have international, European and Welsh obligations to mitigate climate change, with the Paris Accord, the EU Energy Performance of Buildings Directive 2010, the Well-being of Future Generations (Wales) Act 2015 and the Environment (Wales) Act 2016.