Innovation in the built environment cannot come at the expense of safety

In March 2017, I wrote a feature for Inside Housing called ‘A Stark Warning’ about the potential risks to high rises from the use of combustible materials on their walls. As everyone is now aware, it was a story which would prove horribly prescient.

It is hard not to look back on that story without some regret. While mine was just one in a line of similar warnings that foreshadowed the Grenfell Tower fire, I am inclined to ask myself why I did not say more, say it louder and say it sooner.

I recall this because I was struck with a sense of déjà vu this week when writing a story about two fires in modular buildings in the Shetland Islands. Both buildings were constructed in the increasingly in vogue factory-build method, shipped to the islands and assembled rapidly on site. Both were totally levelled by fires which ripped through their structures.