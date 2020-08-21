Twitter
Inside Housing
Inside Housing calls for nominations for Women in Housing: Leaders 2020

News21/08/20by IH reporter

Inside Housing is inviting nominations for its Women in Housing: Leaders 2020 list, which will celebrate the contribution of 20 women who are making a real difference in the sector.

Sharelines
Inside Housing calls for nominations for Women in Housing: Leaders 2020 #ukhousing

While the coronavirus crisis has put the Women in Housing 2020 in-person awards on hold, Inside Housing is still determined to celebrate the enormous contribution of women in the sector.

Women in Housing: Leaders 2020 will therefore see us honour the contributions of 20 women who are making a real difference in the sector. Each will be named and profiled in a special Inside Housing supplement that is to be published on 23 October.

Anyone with any connection to social housing – including tenants as well as professionals – can be nominated, whatever their level of seniority or experience. We want to celebrate leaders, innovators and change-makers across our sector.

All nominations will then be considered by our panel of expert judges, who will meet virtually to decide on the final collection of inspirational women we will include in the supplement.

Click here to submit a nomination. Entries close on 1 September.

Click here to see the supplement for last year’s Women in Housing Awards

