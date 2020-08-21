Inside Housing calls for nominations for Women in Housing: Leaders 2020

While the coronavirus crisis has put the Women in Housing 2020 in-person awards on hold, Inside Housing is still determined to celebrate the enormous contribution of women in the sector.

Women in Housing: Leaders 2020 will therefore see us honour the contributions of 20 women who are making a real difference in the sector. Each will be named and profiled in a special Inside Housing supplement that is to be published on 23 October.

Anyone with any connection to social housing – including tenants as well as professionals – can be nominated, whatever their level of seniority or experience. We want to celebrate leaders, innovators and change-makers across our sector.