Inside Housing launches survey on discrimination and harassment

Have you experienced – or witnessed – discrimination, harassment or negative comments based on identity? Fill in our survey to help us find out how often this is occurring in the housing sector.
Housing staff can fill in the survey here, to tell us about their experiences anonymously.
The survey is seeking to find out how common it is for housing staff to experience discrimination, harassment or negative comments based on: age, disability, gender reassignment, race, ethnicity, religion or belief, sex, sexual orientation, marriage and civil partnership, pregnancy and maternity, nationality, and economic background.
The survey aims to record what people have experienced themselves, as well as behaviour they have witnessed while working in housing. It could relate to someone who works in housing, a resident, or others that housing staff encounter during the course of doing their jobs.
This is the second time Inside Housing has run this survey. The first time, two years ago, we found hundreds of serious incidents of racism, sexism, sexual harassment, age discrimination, homophobia and more.
We are running the survey a second time to find out how much has changed.
Responses to the survey will be anonymised, and used to produce an article later in the year.
The deadline for responses to the survey is 17 July.