Inside Housing launches survey on discrimination and harassment

Housing staff can fill in the survey here, to tell us about their experiences anonymously.

The survey is seeking to find out how common it is for housing staff to experience discrimination, harassment or negative comments based on: age, disability, gender reassignment, race, ethnicity, religion or belief, sex, sexual orientation, marriage and civil partnership, pregnancy and maternity, nationality, and economic background.

The survey aims to record what people have experienced themselves, as well as behaviour they have witnessed while working in housing. It could relate to someone who works in housing, a resident, or others that housing staff encounter during the course of doing their jobs.