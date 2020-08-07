Inside Housing names BAME editorial panel members

The panel will hold virtual meetings on a regular basis to feed into the magazine’s content and coverage going forward. The panel will aim to improve Inside Housing’s coverage of diversity, provide ideas for stories and research, and hold the magazine accountable for delivering the Inclusive Futures agenda.

Inside Housing editor Martin Hilditch said: “I’m delighted to reveal the names today of Inside Housing’s inaugural BAME editorial panel.

“As our own research has shown, there is still a significant problem with structural inequality in the housing sector. The purpose of the panel is to improve our own coverage of diversity, providing ideas for stories and research, and challenging Inside Housing and holding us accountable for delivery.

“The 11 panel members bring a range of experience to the table, working in a variety of different roles for a mix of organisations, and I look forward to working with them to drive Inside Housing’s coverage moving forward.”

The panel members are:

Adunni Adams, head of delivery at Catalyst

Farida Aslam, senior neighbourhoods manager (services to older people & community investment) at Vale of Glamorgan Council

Cym D’Souza, chief executive of Arawak Walton Housing Association and chair of BME National

Sian Edwards, temporary accommodation team lead (PLS & hostels) at Kingston Council

Lorri Holding, head of customer services at Warrington Housing Association

Shahi Islam, head of affordable housing at Homes England

Dilip Kavi, chief executive of PA Housing

Olu Olanrewaju, associate director of Altair International

Jahanara Rajkoomar, director of community investment at Metropolitan Thames Valley

Jitinder Takhar, chief executive of Homes for Lambeth

Rosalind Ugwu, independent consultant

More about the panel members: