Inside Housing survey: new ideas for how to manage safety checks emerge from lockdown

In association with:

Safety checks are a vital part of the business of running for a social landlord – and during lockdown, organisations had to pause much of this work, and then change how it was carried out once such visits could resume. Months on, having observed the benefits of new systems and revised ways of working, many are continuing to do their jobs outside the office and adapt for the long term.

One of the issues that many landlords experienced was simply gaining access to the right data – working out quickly which homes need a gas check, for example.

With this in mind, in July, Inside Housing felt it would be timely to ask housing management teams across the sector how they log data for gas checks, repairs and safety compliance and how it is used to gain a picture of their properties across the board.

A total of 210 housing professionals across the UK answered the survey, 64% of whom work for a housing association, while others work for a local authority or an ALMO, mainly in housing management, asset management or compliance roles. Perhaps unsurprisingly, 145 respondents (89%) agreed that COVID-19 has forced their organisation to work differently when carrying out repairs and safety checks. Remote working has highlighted issues with data systems for 36%, although less than a fifth are now looking to transform their system as a result. Nearly a quarter already have a reliable system in place for agile working in compliance and repairs and maintenance.

When asked how repairs and maintenance teams manage their processes, 67% of respondents said that their organisation uses at least some paper-based processes to complete tasks. More than half use mostly digital systems and sometimes paper documentation, while 64% are using multiple systems and processes.

Such a way of operating means that it is often difficult to look at the status of all properties to know where issues might be or whether all homes are compliant. This is reflected in the survey answers as only 13% of respondents said they are “very confident” that their organisation’s compliance data is up to date and easy to access, and a further 23% are “not confident”. The main reason for this is the use of multiple systems, 40% of respondents stated.