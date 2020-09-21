Insulation on Grenfell substituted to avoid delivery delay of just four working days

The insulation on Grenfell Tower was substituted by the cladding subcontractor without checks on its fire performance to avoid a delay in delivery of just four working days.
It has emerged since the fire that 276 sq m of Kingspan Kooltherm K15 was used on the tower, despite rival brand Celotex being specified.
Today, project manager Ben Bailey explained that the product was ordered as an alternative when their supplier, SIG, was unable to provide the preferred Celotex RS5000 in time.
Mr Bailey is the son of Ray Bailey, the founder and managing director of Harley, and was made project manager aged just 25 having recently graduated from Oxford Brookes University where he had studied business and management.
He said in his witness statement that the supplier had “mistakenly sold an order of Celotex RS5000 intended for Grenfell Tower elsewhere”.
Informed that the expected delivery of Celotex would arrive on July 10 rather than July 3, Mr Bailey wrote: “Are you joking?! Is K15 held in stock at the same thickness?”
Emails then show a purchase order for the product sent just minutes later.
Mr Bailey argued that the time stamp on this email was wrong, and he had in fact taken an hour to speak to technical members of the team who reviewed a certificate for K15 and assured him it was an equivalent product.
But the certificate specifically notes that it only complied in a specific tested build up with cement fibre cladding - not the combustible aluminium composite material used on Grenfell - and said Kingspan should be contacted if the product was being used above 18m.
Mr Bailey conceded that this was not done.
Richard Millett QC, counsel for the inquiry, pointed out that the K15 panels would be delivered on 4 July just four working days before the Celotex would have arrived.
“Was the delay so critical that you had to change insulation rather than cntring for a few days delay,” he asked.
“I appreciate what you’re saying, but when you have got limited materials that delay can be quite significant,” Mr Bailey replied. “Because you could have teams of fixers not doing anything because there isn’t any material… Rydon [the lead contractor] was also putting pressure on subcontractors to stick to programme.”
Mr Bailey said he notified Rydon of the plan to change the insulation, but did not tell the client Kensington and Chelsea Tenant Management Organisation (KCTMO) or the architects Studio E. The contract did not permit product substitution without permission from the client.
A further order of K15 was placed in September 2015, who were paid in cash because Harley was close to going into administration and could no longer buy materials on credit.
Both K15 and Celotex RS5000 had a Class 0 fire rating, but this was irrelevant for high rises where insulation is required to be the higher standard of limited combustibility. Neither product meets this standard.
The inquiry heard earlier that Mr Bailey had contacted Celotex seeking an alternative insulation product for a previous job he was working on - Merit House - where Kingspan K15 was being used.
At that stage Celotex had not passed a test which allowed it to be used on high rises in a specific build up involving non-combustible cement cladding panels.
The firm therefore told him it did not have an option, but noted that Harley was due to be working on the Grenfell Tower job and should be contacted later regarding sales for this project.
In August 2014, Celotex emailed Harley to say that its RS5000 product had passed a large scale test and was “Therefore Acceptable For Use On Buildings Above 18m”.
Harley’s designs then incorporated RS5000 into its design, despite the architects’ specification referring to FR5000, a similar Celotex product.
In March 2015, Celotex’s Jonathan Roome emailed Mr Bailey asking which outlet it would use to supply the insulation saying he would “make sure that the pricing… is looked after for you”.
A purchase order then showed that the firm was offered a 47.5% discount on the product, totalling £45,803. It also received a quote for Kingspan K15 where the discount was only 26%.
"Was the fact that you were getting a discount of this magnitude something which influenced the choice of insulation for Grenfell Tower?” asked Mr Millett. Mr Bailey denied this.
Further emails showed Celotex then contacted Harley asking if it could use Grenfell Tower as a “case study” for the insulation.
“"Did you get the impression that Grenfell would be a guinea pig for RS5000?" asked Mr Millett.
Mr Bailey again denied this - saying it was intended to demonstrate the insulation capability of the project. However, he did accept being aware that this would be “among the first times” it had been installed on a high rise.
Earlier in the day, Mr Bailey was questioned about his knowledge of building regulations and fire safety. He said this was limited and accepted he had a “misconception” that insulation materials rated Class 0 could be used on tall buildings.
He explained that his role on the project was mainly managing the work programme, ordering materials and arranging delivery to site - with some inspection of the installation work for “snagging” defects.
Like other Harley witnesses, he said the responsibility for ensuring designs complied with relevant regulations lay with the architects, despite contractual terms appearing to place this responsibility with Harley.
The inquiry continues tomorrow with further evidence from Mr Bailey.
Each week we send out a newsletter rounding up the key news from the Grenfell Inquiry, along with exclusive analysis of what it all means for the social housing sector.
New to Inside Housing? Click here to register and receive the weekly newsletter straight to your inbox
Already have an account? Click here to manage your newsletters
Week one: a vivid picture of a broken industry
After a week of damning revelations at the opening of phase two of the Grenfell Tower Inquiry, Peter Apps recaps the key points
Click here to read the full story
Week two: what is the significance of the immunity application?
Sir Martin Moore-Bick has written to the attorney general requesting protection for those set to give evidence at the Grenfell Tower Inquiry. Peter Apps explains what the move means
Click here to read the full story
Week three: architects of misfortune
This week saw the lead architects for the Grenfell Tower refurbishment give evidence to the inquiry. Peter Apps runs through the key points
Click here to read the full story
Week four: ‘I didn’t have any perception that it was the monster it’s become’
The architects continued to give evidence this week, outlining a lack of understanding of the fire risk posed by the cladding materials and its design. Nathaniel Barker reports
Click here to read the full story
Week five: ‘No adverse effect in relation to external fire spread’
As the Grenfell Tower Inquiry returns from its long absence, Peter Apps recaps the key points from a week of important evidence from the fire consultants to the refurbishment
Click here to read the full story
Week six: ‘I can’t recall any instance where I discussed the materials with building control’
Nathaniel Barker summarises what we learned from fire engineers Exova, architects Studio E and the early evidence from contractor Rydon
Click here to read the full story
Week seven: ‘I do not think I have ever worked with a contractor operating with this level of nonchalance’
Two key witnesses from contractor Rydon gave evidence this week. Peter Apps recaps some of the key points from a revealing week of evidence
Click here to read the full story
Week eight: 'It haunts me that it wasn't challenged'
Four witnesses from contractor Rydon gave evidence this week. Lucie Heath recaps what we learned on the last week of evidence before the inquiry breaks for five weeks
Click here to read the full story
Week nine: ‘All I can say is you will be taken out for a very nice meal very soon’
This week the inquiry heard evidence from witnesses at Harley Facades, the sub-contractor responsible for Grenfell Tower’s cladding. Peter Apps recaps the key points
Click here to read the full story
Week 10: ‘As we all know, ACM will be gone rather quickly in a fire!’
As the Grenfell Tower Inquiry entered its 10th week, Jack Simpson recaps the key points from a week of important evidence from the refurbishment’s cladding contractor