Investing in housing will help our economy bounce back

In April I wrote about how the sector has been pulling together to help tackle the immediate challenges presented by coronavirus.

In tough circumstances housing associations across the country have worked hard to fulfil their core social purpose of providing a secure, affordable home to everyone who needs one.

I’ve been so inspired by our sector’s work to help residents get through this immediate disruption. Indeed, housing associations have already made a number of pledges about this, including keeping residents secure in their homes, helping them to get the financial support they need, and acting compassionately if they are struggling.

But we know that housing associations are also starting to think about the wider damage that this crisis could do to the economy, and therefore to the communities the sector serves.

The restrictions that are being put in place are necessary to help protect public health, but they will also have an economic effect.

By impacting both on demand from the public and on the ability to supply goods and services, the economy is facing a sharp contraction that could hit the public purse, businesses and household incomes.