Our Events
Social Housing
HousingExpert
Housing
Homes Event
Jobs Inside Housing
SH Annual Conference
SH Finance Conference
CIH
Subscribe
Events
Jobs
Our Events
Social Housing
Housing event
Homes event
Jobs Inside Housing
SH Annual Conference
SH Finance Conference
CIH
Register
Login
|
Register
Login
Filter
Filter content
by topic
Housing Management
Asset management
Care and support
Coronavirus
Development
Finance
Fire safety
Markets
Mergers and Acquisitions
Policy
Regulation and Governance
Technology
View All
View All
Jobs
Events
Is SHPS heading for choppy waters? The state of the Social Housing Pension Scheme explained
Insight
19/10/20
by Dominic Brady
To continue reading this article please
Login
or
Register
Next Article
Councils in Wales given further compulsory purchase powers to buy empty homes
Related Stories
First chair of Crisis dies aged 79
The Housing Podcast: The crisis affecting hundreds of thousands of flats which could grind the housing market to a halt
Crisis slams government plans to keep winter night shelters open in England
Councils failing to use powers in majority of private rented homes with severe hazards, research finds
Lack of housing prevents domestic abuse perpetrators being removed from the home, sector leaders warn government
Leading health and homelessness groups warn of ‘risk to life’ for those forced to sleep rough this winter
Housing association pulls out of purchasing site after it is found ‘viable for golf’
Contributions set to increase as sector pension scheme deficit £500m higher than expected, analysis shows
About us
Subscribe
Contact us
Digital editions
Email alerts
Forward features
How to pitch features
How to pitch comment pieces
Privacy statement
Cookie Policy
Corporate subscriptions
Sponsored content
FAQs
Subscriptions terms and conditions
General Terms and conditions
Sitemap
For general enquiries you can contact Inside Housing at:
3rd Floor, 4 Harbour Exchange Square, Isle of Dogs, London, E14 9GE
Tel: 0207 772 8300
© 2020 Inside Housing
All rights reserved