Is the sector measuring up on ESG?

ESG is an acronym that has been heard a lot recently in the social housing world. It stands for environmental, social and governance, and it refers to a way of measuring the performance of an organisation in terms of its environmental and social impacts and risks, and quality of governance.

Investors have been using ESG criteria to select, assess and filter investments since the mid-2000s – and in response, the corporate world has become rather slick at producing ESG strategies and reports. These usually go into detail about the impact of a business on the environment and society – both positive and negative. This could be anything from greenhouse gas emissions of supply chains and water consumption of products, to the impact on local economies and workers’ rights.

For the housing world, environmental, social and governance issues have been central concerns for a long time. Producing an ESG strategy has perhaps been less of a focus for social landlords. But that is changing, in part driven by investors seeking to put their money into housing associations in loans and bonds that are directly tied to ESG criteria.

In partnership with Inenco, Inside Housing has surveyed the sector to uncover its current approach to developing ESG strategies – and to identify any gaps along the way. We garnered responses from across the sector – and the picture presented by the survey results, according to Dan Pardesi, head of social housing at Inenco, is one of fragmentation and gaps in knowledge.

“The overall context is they know [developing an ESG strategy] is important, they want to do it, but they are not always sure how to,” he says. “What comes across is a fragmented approach – whether that’s different departments having responsibility, or the information that’s available, or what they want to do as a business. And if an organisation is fragmented, then that can weaken the likelihood of success.”