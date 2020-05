‘It will be criminal if housing providers don’t learn on every level from the current pandemic’

Comment by Martin Armstrong

Social landlords owe it to their tenants to learn big lessons from their response to the current COVID-19 pandemic. We must not stand still, writes Martin Armstrong

To continue reading this article please



or To continue reading this article please Login or Register

Previous Article Lockdown is tough for wheelchair users like me. An accessible home can make all the difference