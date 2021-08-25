ao link
Enter a search term
Search
→
Coronavirus
Finance
Development
Regulation
More topics
News
IH Live
Comment
Insight
Newsletters
Subscribe
Jobs
Events
CIH
Search
→
Login
My Account
Enter a search term
Search
→
Coronavirus
Finance
Development
Regulation
More topics
News
IH Live
Comment
Insight
Newsletters
Subscribe
Jobs
Events
CIH
Search
→
Login
My Account
Register
Login
It’s important to be a workplace where residents and staff can give honest feedback to the chief executive
Comment
25.08.21
by Bruce Moore
To continue reading this article please
Login
or
Register
Most read
Latest news
Peabody and Catalyst merger: how the country’s second-biggest housing association will work
L&Q to decide on future ‘staffing arrangements’ after major shake-up of sales and development unit
L&Q’s operating surplus increases 10% during pandemic while services struggle
BEIS opens bidding for first wave of Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund
The cladding scandal, an imaginary housing association, menopause and the catch-22 situation for homeless workers – what #UKhousing was tweeting about in August
It’s important to be a workplace where residents and staff can give honest feedback to the chief executive
L&Q introduces ‘reverse staircasing’ policy for shared owners following ombudsman investigation
Northern Irish housing association appoints new chief executive and chair
RELATED STORIES
25.08.21
The cladding scandal, an imaginary housing association, menopause and the catch-22 situation for homeless workers – what #UKhousing was tweeting about in August
25.08.21
L&Q introduces ‘reverse staircasing’ policy for shared owners following ombudsman investigation
24.08.21
Northern Irish housing association appoints new chief executive and chair
24.08.21
Scottish social landlords impacted ‘significantly’ by pandemic, report finds
24.08.21
Capital conundrums: G15 boss Geeta Nanda assesses the issues London landlords face
24.08.21
National fraud bureau receives 15 reports linked to EWS1 forms
23.08.21
Notting Hill Genesis’ surplus surges 48% thanks to £140m sale of site to property investor
23.08.21
CIH vice-president picked in ‘close-run’ election
About us
Subscribe
Contact us
Digital editions
Email alerts
Forward features
How to pitch features
How to pitch comment pieces
Privacy statement
Cookie policy
Corporate subscriptions
FAQs
Subscriptions terms and conditions
General terms and conditions
For general enquiries you can contact
Inside Housing at:
Suite 6.04, Exchange Tower,
1 Harbour Exchange Square,
London,
E14 9GE
Tel: 0207 772 8300
© 2021 Inside Housing
All rights reserved