Coronavirus
Finance
Development
Regulation
More topics
News
IH Live
Comment
Insight
Newsletters
Subscribe
Jobs
Events
CIH
Search
Search
Login
My Account
Coronavirus
Finance
Development
Regulation
More topics
News
IH Live
Comment
Insight
Newsletters
Subscribe
Jobs
Events
CIH
Search
Search
Login
My Account
Register
Login
It’s not just how many new homes and where, but what’s affordable and what’s not
Comment
17.12.20
by Olivia Harris
Prioritising First Homes over other forms of affordable tenure will result in a loss of social rented and other genuinely affordable homes
To continue reading this article please
Login
or
Register
Most read
Latest news
Widely used polystyrene insulation system shown to be ‘similar’ to Grenfell-style cladding in Australian fire test
Kingspan issued legal threat to Twitter critic just hours after Grenfell fire
London homelessness pressures reaching ‘worst-ever levels’, councils warn
Grenfell Tower Inquiry diary week 22: ‘All we do is lie in here’
Government unveils new £30m Waking Watch Relief Fund
Lease-based provider rated non-compliant following investigation
Scottish social landlords highlight own areas of non-compliance in annual assurance statements
It’s not just how many new homes and where, but what’s affordable and what’s not
RELATED STORIES
17.12.20
Government unveils new £30m Waking Watch Relief Fund
17.12.20
Lease-based provider rated non-compliant following investigation
17.12.20
Scottish social landlords highlight own areas of non-compliance in annual assurance statements
17.12.20
Fire safety wardens introduced at block neighbouring Lakanal House
17.12.20
Homelessness is still a crisis
16.12.20
New coalition calls on government to abolish Section 21 one year after Queen’s Speech
16.12.20
Homes England opens bidding for Affordable Homes Programme
16.12.20
Six housing associations get downgrades in latest regulatory judgements
About us
Subscribe
Contact us
Digital editions
Email alerts
Forward features
How to pitch features
How to pitch comment pieces
Privacy statement
Cookie policy
Corporate subscriptions
FAQs
Subscriptions terms and conditions
General terms and conditions
For general enquiries you can contact
Inside Housing at:
3rd Floor, 4 Harbour Exchange Square,
Isle of Dogs,
London,
E14 9GE
Tel: 0207 772 8300
© 2020 Inside Housing
All rights reserved