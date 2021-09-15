It’s Scottish Housing Day, and the focus is on housing and the climate emergency

Survey finds 82% of people think the Scottish government should cover at least some of the cost of climate retrofit; 34% think all costs should be covered #ScottishHousingDay

“We must ensure that the cost of reaching net-zero emissions does not get passed on to low-income households, increasing the risk of poverty,” says @ACampbellCIHCM on #ScottishHousingDay

As #ScottishHousingDay focuses minds on housing and the climate emergency, @ACampbellCIHCM writes for @insidehousing about the task ahead in raising awareness of the changes that will be needed to all our homes #UKhousing

We know that people in the UK are generally supportive of tackling climate change. A survey published by Climate Outreach in 2020 showed that, as a priority, climate change was second only to Brexit. Concern about climate change has doubled in the last four years, with 40% of people indicating they were very or extremely worried about climate change and 75% supporting the use of public money to prepare the UK for climate risks.

It would be safe to say that the climate emergency is at the forefront of public consciousness. Stories of extreme weather and climate demonstrations make the headlines every week. People are adapting to greener ways of living – whether that’s demanding less plastic packaging, greater awareness of the damage caused by fast fashion or increasing focus on green transport.

Everyone who works in the housing sector is well aware of the challenges ahead in ensuring that homes are more energy efficient, and many are busy planning how to make the monumental shift to renewable heating and energy. In Scotland, we have a statutory target to reach net-zero emissions by 2045. This means that at least one million homes across all tenures will need to be upgraded to a minimum of energy performance certificate (EPC) grade C and that most homes will need to be using low- or zero-carbon heating systems.

“Has anyone outside of the housing profession even heard of a ground-source heat pump?”

But how much does the general public know about housing and carbon emissions, and how we’ll all be expected to contribute to meeting net zero? Do people know how much it would cost to install a renewable heating system in their home and has anyone outside of the housing profession even heard of a ground-source heat pump?

In order to better understand how much people know about the climate emergency in relation to housing, the Scottish Housing Day partners commissioned a poll of 1,000 adults living in different housing tenures across Scotland. We asked them what they knew about Scottish government targets, about the condition of their own home and whether home owners had considered carrying out improvements.

While the majority of people across all tenures (69%) said they were aware of the Scottish government’s plans to reach net-zero emissions by 2045, far fewer people seemed to know what this might mean in practice.

Only 18% of people said they knew what the EPC rating of their home was, which suggests it would be difficult for the remaining 82% to have an accurate idea of whether their home might need to be upgraded or what work might be involved.