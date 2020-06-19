It’s time to consider what home looks like in the post-COVID-19 ‘new normal’ way of living

What role do you see technology playing to help people and communities in the next year?

The pandemic has created a significant gap in the capability of certain demographics. There’s a real price to poverty. We need to be more aware that many homes aren’t connected and those who can’t afford it are paying the most now – if they don’t have the money to pay a deposit, their finance options are limited. Plus, if you can’t afford a breakdown in technology, you’re more inclined to take out insurance as well, which raises the cost.

AO has been trying to build a model for this in its rental business for washing machines, fridges and smartphones. By making products more affordable at lower rental prices, we are hopefully removing some of the poverty that surrounds this issue.

In the past five years, AO has been working with housing associations to make digital more affordable and more inclusive by reducing the costs of the supply chain. We are working with Accent, L&Q and Optivo, among others, to find a model that’s sustainable.

The final piece of the jigsaw would be to use housing associations’ billing platforms to include the rental schemes we offer. AO Business is working with the Financial Conduct Authority to work out the permissions and legal side for benefits to make this happen. Over time, this could reduce rent arrears, as it will free up tenants’ disposable income, as well as ultimately being less stressful – debt is the single biggest cause of stress and mental health-related issues, as well as family breakdowns, so if we can release that pressure by making essentials more affordable and accessible, it will help.

If we all become more digitally connected, how will this change the behaviours of communities over the next few years?

The older generation will find their lives have changed the most. We have seen a massive rise in purchases of smartphones by over-60s. This is the demographic that has had to isolate the most and experienced the most fatalities from COVID-19, resulting in a sense of loneliness and a feeling of having no purpose. A whole generation of people who might not have been as connected as they should have been have been forced to adopt digital products to reduce their isolation.

There will be many bigger changes in behaviour in society as well. There is now a greater sense of community and wanting to contribute. At the beginning of lockdown, for example, 750,000 people volunteered to help the NHS to drop off medicine to patients. People want to volunteer and now there are more situations where they can do that, so I think that habit will last.

COVID-19 will have its positives eventually. It is forcing us to look at how we live and fill voids. I think what we need to do next is think more about how communities work for the next generation and provide them with places to meet, inspirational things to do and a sense of purpose. We need more community hubs in new areas of housing.

From a housing perspective, more people will need their home to work smarter, now that we’ve all had more time indoors to consider how well it works. This means developers and builders need to think about how connected homes are, because buyers will insist that it happens.

COVID-19 has raised our consciousness about the importance of what we have previously taken for granted concerning connectivity, the smart home and the products that drive it. When there’s a need for technology to make our lives better, it will get created and happen. It will be interesting to see what the home looks like this time next year.