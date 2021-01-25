January 2021 digital edition of Inside Housing out now

How the welfare safety net is letting people fall through the gaps; what 2021 has in store for the housing sector; building safety special including an interview with Baroness Lawrence and an update on the End Our Cladding Scandal campaign; Conservative mayoral candidate Shaun Bailey makes his pitch for London; a new action plan for LGBTQ housing; the four housing regulators discuss the current landscape; plus all the latest news, comment and more

