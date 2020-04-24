Jenrick urges house builders to reopen sites as more announce return to work

In a statement released last night, Robert Jenrick said: “I welcome developers reopening sites following careful consideration of public health guidance.

“Building the homes the country needs is vitally important. Work in construction can and should continue.

“I hope to see further house builders reopen shortly – once they’ve also worked through how to meet social distancing guidelines and protect their workforce.”

It comes as Persimmon becomes the latest house builder to announce plans to re-open construction sites following the development of new site protocols.