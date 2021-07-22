Jenrick’s attempt to close the EWS1 Pandora’s Box may not succeed

The housing secretary is hoping to persuade lenders to stop asking for assurances that the walls of medium and low-rise buildings are safe. But his plan fails to address the fundamental issues, writes Peter Apps #UKhousing

The report on which this all hinges has been prepared by experts who have been regular advisors of the government in recent years.

If lenders agreed, this would take tens of thousands of buildings outside the scope of the form and allow hundreds of thousands of trapped leaseholders to resume their lives. But there are questions.

His rabbit in the hat was a new “expert report” that concludes there is no systemic risk to blocks of flats and, as a result, buildings below 18 metres tall should no longer need a form.

The resulting demands for remediation, crippling interim costs and delays in selling have been ruining lives. With an estimated 1.2 million people affected, this is a situation that has desperately needed bringing under control for around a year.

At the same time, the surveyors who complete the forms have taken an ultra-cautious approach, afraid of signing off a property that may later prove dangerous, and failing an overwhelming majority of affected buildings.

For the past year, it has been almost impossible to get a mortgage on a flat without one. In the most extreme cases, banks have asked for such forms on perfectly normal terraced houses that happen to have been split into flats.

There is no doubt that the use of EWS1 – the form required to assure lenders of the safety of a building’s facade – has got out of control.

The panel was made up of Dame Judith Hackitt, who carried out the review of the system of building regulation in the immediate aftermath of the Grenfell Tower fire; Sir Ken Knight, who has advised ministers for decades; and Ron Dobson and Roy Wilshire, two former senior firefighters who have long held the ear of government through the National Fire Chiefs Council.

And the report they have written delivers little we didn’t already know. Fire deaths are falling, dwelling fires are rare, and fires that spread beyond the room of origin in high-rise flats are rarer still. These figures have been known for years, and have not previously had any bearing on lender behaviour.

It is not clear why presenting widely cited numbers in a report written by the same experts who have advised ministers for many years should be any sort of game changer.

The most likely explanation is that the government (and at least some of the industry) has simply realised that the current position is unsustainable, and they need a way out.

There are simply too many medium-rise buildings to fix without crashing the property market and bankrupting a generation of young homeowners. The government has decided that the risk of leaving the buildings unfixed is lower than the cost of fixing them, and it wants the problem off the books.

There are undoubtedly hundreds of thousands of leaseholders who feel the same way. They will have gone to bed last night praying that the new announcement does what Mr Jenrick hopes and simply makes the problem disappear.

The trouble is, for a problem this complex, the easy solutions are not likely to work.

Asked directly yesterday by Clive Betts, long-standing chair of the Housing, Communities and Local Government Select Committee, whether medium-rise blocks would still need remediation, Mr Jenrick conceded that some will – but said he hopes it would be a very small number.

And this is where the cunning plan starts to fray. Because what about the blocks that have already been assessed and found to be problematic?

Is the government hoping the reports that have already identified combustible insulation, missing fire-stopping and balconies made of tinder wood can simply be put in a drawer and forgotten, with the homes miraculously returning to full market value?

Such an approach requires valuers, lenders and surveyors to adopt the role of the three wise monkeys. If they do not, then the blocks will still need remediation and we have not travelled very far.

And what about all the other blocks waiting for assessments? Lenders will, presumably, still want to know whether the building they are lending on is among the “small number” that will need remediation before accepting it as security for a mortgage.