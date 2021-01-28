Johnson promises plan for cladding crisis ‘very shortly’

Seema Malhotra, Labour MP for Feltham and Heston, asked the prime minister whether the government would “come forward with a plan to fix this crisis which does not burden the leaseholders with the costs”.

Mr Johnson replied: “Of course we will, and I know my right honourable friend [housing secretary Robert Jenrick] will be bringing forward a plan very shortly.”

In November it emerged that Michael Wade, an advisor to the Cabinet Office, had devised a plan to provide long-term loans to the companies which own affected buildings, which would then be repaid by leaseholders through their service charges.

This proposal has been attacked by campaigners who have described it as a “grave injustice” and said it would show the industry “that it will not be made to pay for its failures”.