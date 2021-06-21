ao link

June 2021 digital edition of Inside Housing out now

News21.06.21by Inside Housing

The June 2021 digital edition of Inside Housing is now available to subscribers

Linked InTwitterFacebookeCard

Grenfell Tower fire fourth anniversary special: the cladding scandal of the ’90s, the buildings still in crisis, and whether the government has kept its promises; construction and development special: our annual Biggest Builders survey, how Glasgow plans to set the standard for sustainable new builds, and the association building more accessible homes since adopting Harry’s Pledge; what G15 landlords have been doing differently since signing the Diversity Pledge; plus the latest news, analysis and comment

Click here to read the latest digital edition

Care and supportClimate changeCoronavirusDevelopmentDigital editionGovt agency/department/organisationHousing Association/RPInclusive futuresPeople
Linked InTwitterFacebookeCard
Add New Comment
You must be logged in to comment.
RELATED STORIES