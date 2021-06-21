June 2021 digital edition of Inside Housing out now

Grenfell Tower fire fourth anniversary special: the cladding scandal of the ’90s, the buildings still in crisis, and whether the government has kept its promises; construction and development special: our annual Biggest Builders survey, how Glasgow plans to set the standard for sustainable new builds, and the association building more accessible homes since adopting Harry’s Pledge; what G15 landlords have been doing differently since signing the Diversity Pledge; plus the latest news, analysis and comment

Click here to read the latest digital edition