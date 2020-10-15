KCTMO admits to ‘secret’ meeting with contractor to discuss budget reductions

David Gibson, previous head of capital investment at KCTMO, admitted to the Grenfell Inquiry that he attended an “offline” meeting in which it was discussed how Rydon could further reduce the costs they had originally quoted for the Grenfell Tower refurbishment.

When asked by Richard Millet QC, counsel to the inquiry, whether the conversation was “a secret meeting and therefore should be unrecorded”, Mr Gibson replied “yes”.

The inquiry has previously heard that KCTMO began discussing possible ‘value engineering’ options with Rydon before the end of the tender process after all bidders quoted above KCTMO’s budget for the Grenfell refurbishment, but today was the first time the organisation has been asked directly about the process.

Similar discussions did not take place with the other project bidders.

Today, the inquiry heard that the meeting was held despite legal advice KCTMO had obtained from law firm Trowers & Hamlins, which said it would be a breach of EU regulations for a “contracting authority to undertake negotiations with the tenderers prior to contract award”.