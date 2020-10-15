KCTMO admits to ‘secret’ meeting with contractor to discuss budget reductions

Key figures at Kensington & Chelsea Tenant Management Organisation (KCTMO) who oversaw the Grenfell Tower refurbishment held a “secret meeting” to discuss cost savings with the project’s lead contractor in a contradiction of legal advice, a witness has admitted.
David Gibson, previous head of capital investment at KCTMO, admitted to the Grenfell Inquiry that he attended an “offline” meeting in which it was discussed how Rydon could further reduce the costs they had originally quoted for the Grenfell Tower refurbishment.
When asked by Richard Millet QC, counsel to the inquiry, whether the conversation was “a secret meeting and therefore should be unrecorded”, Mr Gibson replied “yes”.
The inquiry has previously heard that KCTMO began discussing possible ‘value engineering’ options with Rydon before the end of the tender process after all bidders quoted above KCTMO’s budget for the Grenfell refurbishment, but today was the first time the organisation has been asked directly about the process.
Similar discussions did not take place with the other project bidders.
Today, the inquiry heard that the meeting was held despite legal advice KCTMO had obtained from law firm Trowers & Hamlins, which said it would be a breach of EU regulations for a “contracting authority to undertake negotiations with the tenderers prior to contract award”.
With an estimated cost of £9.2m, Rydon was the lowest bidder for the Grenfell refurbishment. However, KCTMO hoped to reduce the budget by a further £800,000 to £8.4m.
Almost £300,000 in savings were eventually made on the project as a result of the decision to switch from zinc cladding to the now notorious aluminium composite material (ACM) panels.
When asked by Mr Millet whether KCTMO’s budget for the Grenfell refurbishment was “simply too low”, Mr Gibson disagreed.
He said: “I think that we were actually quite pleased when we saw the Rydon tender submission figures, because it wasn’t as big of a gap as we thought there might be and we thought this is something that we can make work.”
The inquiry also heard today from Claire Williams, a former project manager at KCTMO.
She was grilled on KCTMO’s decision not to hire a client design advisor. Last week, the consultants used by KCTMO on the project said this decision was made because KCTMO did not want to pay an additional £30,000 in consultancy fees.
Ms Williams denied that cost was a factor in KCTMO’s decision not to hire a design advisor and said it was instead because adding the role “would have muddied the waters”.
She said: “I couldn’t think of anything positive about it because we had a design and build contract, where the responsibilities for design lie clearly with the contractor. This would be an additional tier that perhaps wouldn’t bring anything to the table.”
The inquiry continues.
