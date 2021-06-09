KCTMO did not prepare evacuation plans despite being asked about blind Grenfell resident by firefighters in 2016

The failure of Kensington and Chelsea Tenant Management Organisation (KCTMO) to provide ‘personal emergency evacuation plans’ (PEEPs) to disabled residents has been a major focus of this section of the Grenfell Tower Inquiry.

Today, Janice Wray was shown risk assessments for Grenfell and at least five other blocks where the assessor Carl Stokes had copied and pasted the same statement suggesting no residents needed help evacuating.

Ms Wray did not question this, despite an email from February 2016 which showed that firefighters had raised specific concerns about Elpidio Bonifacio, a pensioner who lived on the 11th floor and was registered blind.

Mr Bonifacio would become the last resident to be rescued from the tower in the fire on 14 June 2017, escaping the building with the assistance of firefighters at 8.07am, after images of him trapped in the stricken building were broadcast around the world.

The email, sent by Charles Batterbee, one of the first firefighters to enter the tower during the fire, said he had spoken to Mr Bonifacio and was concerned by tin foil apparently covering his smoke alarm.

“Did you consider whether to contact Mr Bonifacio to offer him assessment for a PEEP?” asked counsel to the inquiry Richard Millett.

“I should have done,” said Ms Wray.

“Do you know why you didn’t?” asked Mr Millett.

“I don’t know,” she replied.