KCTMO director called Grenfell resident blog that raised safety concerns ‘agitating’ and ‘libellous’

Peter Maddison, former director of assets and regeneration at KCTMO, gives evidence to the inquiry

A resident of Grenfell Tower who raised fire safety concerns on a blog was accused of “agitating” by a director of the building’s management company, who instructed colleagues to investigate whether the resident’s criticism could be considered “libellous”

When Mr Maddison was asked what he had done to investigate the allegation, given that the blog was posted less than 24 hours before Mr Maddison branded it misleading, he said that the claims were “broad statements”, making them difficult to investigate.

The inquiry saw that Mr Maddison was referring to a blog post in which Mr Daffarn asserted that KCTMO and lead contractor Rydon were “using threatening and intimidatory tactics to scare residents into allowing them access to our homes”.

“Mr Daffarn is continuing to agitate in Grenfell Tower,” Mr Maddison wrote in the email. “He is clearly distributing misleading information. Fola [a colleague at KCTMO] – I wonder if you could advise on the point at which his comments become libellous?”

Peter Maddison, former director of assets and regeneration at Kensington and Chelsea Tenant Management Organisation (KCTMO), sent the email in April 2015, at the time resident Edward Daffarn was attempting to form a collective group to represent residents concerned about the refurbishment of Grenfell Tower.

“We wouldn’t tell people if they would risk losing their tenancies unless they gave access that just wasn’t factually true,” he said.

He said he “had conversations with the project team” about what was alleged.

It was reported in the months after the fire that another of the blog’s contributors, Francis O’Connor, was sent a letter warning him that the blog could be considered “defamatory” by the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea, in 2013.

It went on to warn of a disaster in November 2016, with a post that said “only an incident that results in serious loss of life of KCTMO residents will allow the external scrutiny to occur that will shine a light on the practices that characterise the malign governance of this non-functioning organisation”.

The inquiry heard last week that the blog was blocked from KCTMO servers to prevent staff from reading it, but Mr Maddison said today that he continued to monitor what was posted.

He also objected to the blog complaining that KCTMO had previously “worked to prevent tenants and leaseholders from forming any form of collective resident representation”.

KCTMO had in fact refused to acknowledge the group that Mr Daffarn and other residents had formed, with one internal KCTMO email branding it “a showcase for Mr Daffarn”.

Mr Maddison said that this was because KCTMO had “consulted residents and… there was no appetite at all from that consultation for public meetings”.

The inquiry was shown this consultation, which involved 21 residents selecting “individual letter” as the top preference for consultation and only one selecting “formal meeting held between 6pm and 7pm” at a consultation in December 2013.