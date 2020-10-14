KCTMO director only asked architect about ‘cost’ and ‘appearance’ of ACM

In reference to the decision-making process around the type of cladding to be used on the building, David Gibson, previous head of capital investment at Kensington and Chelsea Tenant Management Organisation (KCTMO), told the inquiry: “The discussions we were having were: what does it look like, is it acceptable for planners and what’s the cost?”

He added: “Discussions weren’t any further than that because we weren’t expecting to be offered anything that might not be compliant.”

Mr Gibson, who is also a qualified architect, told Richard Millett QC that he did not know what “coated aluminium ACM” was when it was offered by the project’s designers as a cheaper cladding option than zinc, which had originally been planned for the tower.

When pressed on why, particularly given his experience as an architect, he was not interested in finding out more about what ACM was made of, Mr Gibson replied: “My assumption rightly or wrongly was there are many properties in London with aluminium cladding and this was aluminium cladding. I didn’t think any further than that.”