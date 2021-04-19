KCTMO dismissed Grenfell residents’ group as a ‘showcase’, inquiry hears

David Collins, former chair of the Grenfell Tower Residents Group (later known as the Grenfell Compact), gave evidence today about his efforts to raise complaints about the refurbishment with KCTMO.

The inquiry was shown an email sent by Claire Williams, project manager for KCTMO, to two colleagues shortly after the group was established and requested a meeting, which said she had discussed the new group with Robert Black, chief executive of KCTMO.

“We discussed the fact that the preference was not to meet up with the Grenfell Community Unite group which could be a showcase for [Edward] Daffarn,” she wrote.

Mr Daffarn was another founding member of the group and had previously raised issues about KCTMO’s services.

Asked today if the group was a ‘showcase’, an emotional Mr Collins described the email as a “disgrace”.

“Do you seriously want me to begin to answer that question?” he said. “There are recorded videos we have of meetings where people were talking about the same issues. It’s not just Ed.”