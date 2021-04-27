KCTMO failed to tell Grenfell residents smoke ventilation system broken ‘beyond repair’

The inquiry heard today that Kensington and Chelsea Tenant Management Organisation (KCTMO) was aware that the smoke ventilation system in the tower was not working for over a year before a new system was installed 2015/16 yet failed to tell residents about the increased fire risk in the building.

During the period when the smoke ventilation system was not working, Janice Wray, former health, safety and facilities manager at Kensington and Chelsea Tenant Management Organisation (KCTMO) said in an email to a colleague: “Let’s hope our luck holds and there are no fires in the meantime.”

Last week, the inquiry heard that KCTMO was informed as early as 2010 that its smoke ventilation system had experienced a “catastrophic failure” during a fire in which three residents were injured.

Today the inquiry learned that the London Fire Brigade issued KCTMO with a deficiency notice related to the building’s smoke ventilation system in March 2014, which said that roughly a quarter of the “automatically opening vents within the smoke ventilation system were found not to be in working order”. KCTMO was given a six week deadline to resolve the issue.

The inquiry heard that KCTMO missed its deadline for fixing these issues and an inspection of the system in October 2014 confirmed it was “beyond repair”.

A new system was eventually installed in 2015/16, however this system is also believed to have failed on the night of the fire in 2017.