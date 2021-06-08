KCTMO health and safety lead claims failure to deal with fire risk assessment actions was ‘out of her control’

Today Janice Wray was grilled about KCTMO’s failure to stay on top of the actions identified as necessary in fire risk assessments (picture: Grenfell Tower Inquiry)

The former head of health and safety at the organisation which managed Grenfell Tower has told the inquiry into the fire the its failure to deal with a huge backlog of fire risk assessment actions was “out of my control”

Ms Wray said that a major reason for the backlog developing was difficulties in getting external contractors to carry out the works.

She said: “I was chasing people and meeting the team leaders… and escalating further up the organisation and I just sometimes felt things were still not moving as swiftly as they should. So it’s the frustration that it’s out of my control yet I really need to try and achieve it.”

She claimed that the responsibility to complete the actions was “out of [her] control”.

The inquiry has already heard that the organisation had built up a substantial backlog of 1,400 actions by 2013 and had hundreds still outstanding at the time of the Grenfell Tower fire, despite persistent efforts to reduce it.

Janice Wray, who held a senior role in health and safety affairs at Kensington and Chelsea Tenant Management Organisation (KCTMO) from its formation in 1996, was grilled today about its failure to stay on top of the actions identified as necessary in fire risk assessments.

“Sometimes, contractors were getting towards the end of their contract, and were a bit disinterested, and it was quite challenging to get them to do what they were required to do by the contract,” she said.

“They sound like excuses rather than reasons,” said Richard Millett, lead counsel to the inquiry.

“Well, I can only tell you what I was told,” she replied.

The inquiry has previously heard that the organisation had a maintenance contract with Connaught, before it went bust and was replaced with Morrison, which was in turn replaced with an in-house operation, Repairs Direct, in 2012.

Following negative comments in an audit of its health and safety performance by the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea (RBKC), KCTMO commissioned consultant Matt Hodgson to review its policies in 2013.

He made several recommendations, including the introduction of a system to monitor and track the closure of fire risk assessment actions. But there is no evidence that it changed its approach following this report.

Asked why not, Ms Wray said: “I can only reiterate that I think we became more rigorous about what we had in place.”

“Did you ask for more resources either in personnel or money terms?” Mr Millett asked.

“I suspect not because there wasn’t any more money to be had,” she replied.

Presenting figures showing that more than 800 actions remained outstanding by September 2015, Mr Millett asked: “Given that Matt Hodgson had raised this problem in the summer of 2013, how could it come about that two years later such a significant proportion of [fire risk assessment] actions remained outstanding?”

“You appreciate that my role was to allocate and chase and do everything I can, but it clearly wasn’t enough… I can’t give you chapter and verse as to why these things weren’t happening,” Ms Wray said.

Despite consistent reference to this issue in meetings of senior staff members at KCTMO, the figures Ms Wray produced at this stage only showed the overall number of actions outstanding, not how long they had been out of date for.

Other managers requested this breakdown, but it was not provided.