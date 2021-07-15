KCTMO opted against installing firefighting lifts at Grenfell, claims consultant

Giving evidence today, Ian Moorhouse who worked for lift consultants Butler and Young on the project, said that after securing the Grenfell contract he was told by Dave Steppell, KCTMO’s building services manager, that he should not “include consideration of firefighting lifts” in his feasibility report for the project.

Butler and Young were employed by the KCTMO in 2004 to undertake consultancy work to upgrade the lifts within the block. This work would increase the capacity of the lift from an eight to 12 person lift, while also increasing its speed. The contract was worth more than £600,000.

However, the design, and subsequent work, did not include an upgrade that would see Grenfell’s lifts meet firefighting lift standards.

On the night of the fire the lack of a firefighting lift within the tower hindered the response by the London Fire Brigade, with lawyers of the bereaved and survivors concluding that the failure to upgrade to these standards had “grave consequences”.

Firefighting lifts include a number of extra protective features, including a secondary power supply, water ingress protection and lift landing doors. They also include a fireman’s switch, which allows fire services to take control of the lift in an emergency and prevent further use by occupants.

The lift at Grenfell on the night of the fire did have a fireman’s switch installed but the inquiry has since found that it failed on the night, meaning that the LFB were unable to take control of it.

The phase one inquiry report stated that that three residents - Ali Yawar Jafari, Mohamednur Tuccu and Khadija Khalloufi - died after getting into a lift around 30 minutes after the outbreak of the fire and it filling with smoke.