KCTMO project manager admits destroying evidence relating to Grenfell refurbishment after fire

Claire Williams, project manager of the Grenfell Tower refurbishment for Kensington & Chelsea Tenant Management Organisation (KCTMO), admitted to having destroyed notes of her work on the project despite being aware of the public inquiry and police investigation.

In an extraordinary exchange at the start of this morning’s inquiry hearing, she explained her behaviour by saying she was “just clearing her desk”.

It emerged because one of her former colleagues at the TMO disclosed eight day books and five diaries about the project, which he had been keeping at his home, to the inquiry for the first time on Friday afternoon.

“Can you confirm that you have handed over all the records, diaries and notebooks like the ones I’m holding in my hand to your solicitors,” asked Richard Millett, lead counsel to the inquiry.

“I left the TMO in May 2018 and I binned all of them but the last one and Kennedys [the TMO’s solicitors] have possession of the last one, which covered probably 2017 and 2018,” she replied.