KCTMO project manager admits destroying evidence relating to Grenfell refurbishment after fire

The project manager of the Grenfell Tower refurbishment has admitted that she binned her records and notes relating to the refurbishment a year after the fire.
Claire Williams, project manager of the Grenfell Tower refurbishment for Kensington & Chelsea Tenant Management Organisation (KCTMO), admitted to having destroyed notes of her work on the project despite being aware of the public inquiry and police investigation.
In an extraordinary exchange at the start of this morning’s inquiry hearing, she explained her behaviour by saying she was “just clearing her desk”.
It emerged because one of her former colleagues at the TMO disclosed eight day books and five diaries about the project, which he had been keeping at his home, to the inquiry for the first time on Friday afternoon.
“Can you confirm that you have handed over all the records, diaries and notebooks like the ones I’m holding in my hand to your solicitors,” asked Richard Millett, lead counsel to the inquiry.
“I left the TMO in May 2018 and I binned all of them but the last one and Kennedys [the TMO’s solicitors] have possession of the last one, which covered probably 2017 and 2018,” she replied.
She said this would have consisted of “two or three notebooks” dating back to her joining the organisation in 2013, and containing information about her work on the tower.
“You binned them even though you knew by that time there was already on foot a public inquiry?” asked inquiry chair Sir Martin Moore-Bick.
“I believe I looked at them and they were notes. Everything that was in there, I would have thought is actually documented elsewhere. For example notes of site meeting minutes,” she replied.
“I think I just tidied out the desk,” she added. “I would have looked at them and thought nothing here that isn’t informal evidence. And so I got rid of them.”
She said police emptied her desk of much of its contents, but she was unable to recall whether she binned the notebooks before or after this was done.
“Can you explain why there’s nothing in any of your witness statements about your record keeping and in particular your decision to destroy records relating to the project that you’ve had in your possession?” Mr Millett asked.
“There was nothing underhand about it – I was clearing my desk. I looked and decided that everything that was in there… was of little value,” she replied.
“Did you ever inform the Metropolitan Police that you had destroyed documents which were relevant to their investigation?” asked Mr Millett.
“No, I didn’t, because it’s not occurred to me. Today is the first time that I’ve ever really had a conversation about it,” she said. “They weren’t destroyed. I didn’t rip pages out of them… So it wasn’t a conscious ‘I’m hiding anything’ decision. It was, ‘I’m clearing my desk’.”
“Well, they were destroyed, you binned them,” said Mr Millett.
“I put them in the bin, yes,” replied Ms Williams.
She said she had not been told at this stage that she should keep all documents relating to the fire, but later said she could not remember whether she had received this advice and said there were “several options [sic] where it may have come up”.
Earlier, Mr Millett had revealed that the inquiry received personal notes and diaries from Peter Maddison, director of assets and regeneration at KCTMO, at 4.40pm on Friday, covering a period from January 2013 to May 2017 and relating to the Grenfell Tower refurbishment.
The inquiry team read them over the weekend and, Mr Millett said, they contain “material of the upmost relevance” to the inquiry.
There will be a pause in the evidence this week so they can be disclosed and read by lawyers acting for the various core parties in the inquiry, including bereaved and survivors.
Mr Millett said he would grill Mr Maddison and potentially Kennedys on why the documents were not released sooner. In a statement, the firm said Friday was the first time it was made aware that Mr Maddison “had hard copies of notebooks in his possession at his home”.
Witnesses from the TMO will continue giving evidence this week, with Ms Williams continuing today and Mr Maddison on Wednesday. However, the inquiry will now pause for a day on Wednesday to allow the diaries to be read.
Last week, other witnesses from the TMO admitted to having a “secret meeting” with contractor Rydon about cost-cutting before a contract was awarded.
The inquiry continues.
