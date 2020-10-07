KCTMO rejected design advisor for Grenfell refurbishment 'to save money on fees'

The company which managed Grenfell Tower decided not to appoint a design advisor who could have checked the proposals for the deadly cladding system in order to save money on its consultancy fees, the inquiry into the fire heard today.
Philip Booth, a project manager at consultants Artelia, explained how the firm had advised the Kensington and Chelsea Tenant Management Organisation (KCTMO) the services of a ‘client design advisor’ (CDA) was necessary to assist on a project as complex as Grenfell.
This would have seen Richmal Hardinge, an architect with 15-years’ experience, appointed to oversee the design work for the refurbishment - including checking drawings for compliance with regulations such as the fire safety rules in Approved Document B.
But the housing manager opted not to take on this advisor - which would have added around £30,000 to the consultancy fees - and instead to do this checking work in-house in order to reduce its expenditure, Mr Booth said.
“The TMO’s budget, as you can clearly see, was a consideration on this project and they didn’t want to incur the additional fees,” he said.
“Did they expressly say that to you, ‘we don’t want to incur the additional fees’?" asked Kate Grange, counsel to the inquiry.
“Well, yes, they were very much about: do we need this role, you know, it’s 30 grand or whatever it was,” said Mr Booth.
He said: “I think she was reassured that there were specialist cladding designers coming in and there were warranties which related to the products. I said yes, but you will still need to sign it off.”
An email from Claire Williams, project manager for KCTMO, said that she believed the design advisor would not “particularly apply to cladding” as this was “designed and under guarantee”.
But Mr Booth said this contradicted the advice he gave her: “I was saying that whilst you might know social housing and what the right thing is for a kitchen. A CDA will be able to do everything, otherwise you will have to do it yourself.”
Asked to what extent cost saving drove this decision, he said: “It certainly was a consideration but it wasn’t the only part. They genuinely believed they could do the job themselves and were best placed to do it.”
He said that in hindsight he may have pushed harder for KCTMO to reverse this decision as the project developed. “Maybe Richmal may have picked up some of the issues that have gone on.”
He added that a CDA role was a “checking and reassurance” vehicle, but it would not be expected that designers would put forward non-compliant proposals.
Grenfell Tower’s cladding system used combustible insulation in breach of official guidance, combined with highly combustible polyethylene-cored panels and failed to include cavity barriers around windows, as required. The system has been found to have been the “primary reason” for the rapid spread of the fire up and around the building.
Earlier in the day the inquiry heard the conclusion of evidence from Mr Booth’s boss at Artelia, Simon Cash.
He was grilled about the process by which Artelia handed over health and safety information to KCTMO in late 2015, towards the conclusion of this process. The firm had been gathering this information as part of its construction design management coordinator - which relates to rules about health and safety.
But with the files only partially complete, an internal Artelia email said: “I don’t think this can be dumped on the client like this.” Another email added: “Claire [Williams] considers Artelia’s efforts in this regard appalling.”
Mr Cash said this comment was simply in relation to one of Artelia’s team not contacting Ms Williams at the time he had promised to hand over the information.
The inquiry continues with further evidence from Mr Booth tomorrow.
