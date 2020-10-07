KCTMO rejected design advisor for Grenfell refurbishment 'to save money on fees'

An email from Claire Williams, project manager for KCTMO, said that she believed the design advisor would not “particularly apply to cladding” as this was “designed and under guarantee”.

But Mr Booth said this contradicted the advice he gave her: “I was saying that whilst you might know social housing and what the right thing is for a kitchen. A CDA will be able to do everything, otherwise you will have to do it yourself.”

Asked to what extent cost saving drove this decision, he said: “It certainly was a consideration but it wasn’t the only part. They genuinely believed they could do the job themselves and were best placed to do it.”

He said that in hindsight he may have pushed harder for KCTMO to reverse this decision as the project developed. “Maybe Richmal may have picked up some of the issues that have gone on.”

He added that a CDA role was a “checking and reassurance” vehicle, but it would not be expected that designers would put forward non-compliant proposals.

Grenfell Tower’s cladding system used combustible insulation in breach of official guidance, combined with highly combustible polyethylene-cored panels and failed to include cavity barriers around windows, as required. The system has been found to have been the “primary reason” for the rapid spread of the fire up and around the building.

Earlier in the day the inquiry heard the conclusion of evidence from Mr Booth’s boss at Artelia, Simon Cash.

He was grilled about the process by which Artelia handed over health and safety information to KCTMO in late 2015, towards the conclusion of this process. The firm had been gathering this information as part of its construction design management coordinator - which relates to rules about health and safety.

But with the files only partially complete, an internal Artelia email said: “I don’t think this can be dumped on the client like this.” Another email added: “Claire [Williams] considers Artelia’s efforts in this regard appalling.”

Mr Cash said this comment was simply in relation to one of Artelia’s team not contacting Ms Williams at the time he had promised to hand over the information.

The inquiry continues with further evidence from Mr Booth tomorrow.