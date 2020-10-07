KCTMO 'strong-armed' consultant into removing criticism of its management of Grenfell refurbishment

He had earlier described how the project had stalled due to a £1.2m gap opening up between the price Leadbitter believed it would take to complete the project, and the price quoted by Artelia’s quantity surveyor.

In a report, Artelia had recommended keeping Leadbitter on the project writing that: “Replacing the principal contractor at this stage will incur additional time and expense without the guarantee that the TMO would be better served by the replacement.”

It said the correct approach would be to reduce the scope of the refurbishment of the tower - which included cladding, window replacements, a new communal boiler and four floors of new residential flats - so that it could be done within the TMO’s £8.5m budget.

However, an email said Laura Johnson, director of housing at the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea (RBKC) had “over-ruled” the TMO on this point and that “value for money was to be regarded as the key driver” for the refurbishment.

As a result, the work was removed from Leadbitter and a procurement exercise was carried out to find a new contractor.

This procurement saw Rydon appointed, and Mr Cash said he was “shocked” by emails which showed KCTMO negotiating with the contractor to reduce the cost of the job by £800,000 before the contract was awarded - in contravention of procurement rules.

“I wouldn’t expect that of an organisation [like] the TMO,” Mr Cash said.

The inquiry also heard today that Artelia offered the TMO a client design advisor - an architect with 15 years’ experience who would have been able to review the designs to ensure they met specifications and statutory requirements.

But the TMO opted to do this work in-house instead, despite limited expertise.

“Had you taken any steps to satisfy yourself that your client had knowledge of design and the regulations and what is compliant design?”

“No. I was satisfied that they said that they had the expertise in-house,” replied Mr Cash.

The inquiry continues tomorrow with further evidence from Mr Cash.