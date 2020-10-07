KCTMO 'strong-armed' consultant into removing criticism of its management of Grenfell refurbishment

The consultant advising Kensington and Chelsea Tenant Management Organisation (KCTMO) on the Grenfell Tower refurbishment was “strong armed” into removing criticism of the organisation from a report, the inquiry into the fire heard today.
Simon Cash, project director for consultants Artelia, said the firm had written a report about why the refurbishment was stalling in spring 2013.
It had identified a number of failures in KCTMO’s management of the project - which at that stage was being led by contractor Leadbitter - which it said was being allowed to develop in a “piecemeal” fashion over time.
But this criticism was edited out of the version presented to KCTMO’s board after complaints from Peter Maddison, director of assets at the company which managed social housing in the borough on behalf of the council.
In an email, Mr Cash wrote: “I have taken on board your comments and reworded to read in a better light.”
“[Mr] Maddison and I had had a particularly strong conversation about the changes that had to be made,” Mr Cash told the inquiry today.
“He was being very persistent and put a lot of pressure on us to make those changes. I was quite resistant because I felt that it was a true reflection of what had happened on the project , but at the same time, this was a report that Peter Maddison was looking to present to his board… if we didn’t make the changes, then the report wouldn’t be presented.”
“So you were basically strong-armed into making these changes?” asked counsel to the inquiry Richard Millett.
“Yes,” replied Mr Cash.
He had earlier described how the project had stalled due to a £1.2m gap opening up between the price Leadbitter believed it would take to complete the project, and the price quoted by Artelia’s quantity surveyor.
In a report, Artelia had recommended keeping Leadbitter on the project writing that: “Replacing the principal contractor at this stage will incur additional time and expense without the guarantee that the TMO would be better served by the replacement.”
It said the correct approach would be to reduce the scope of the refurbishment of the tower - which included cladding, window replacements, a new communal boiler and four floors of new residential flats - so that it could be done within the TMO’s £8.5m budget.
However, an email said Laura Johnson, director of housing at the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea (RBKC) had “over-ruled” the TMO on this point and that “value for money was to be regarded as the key driver” for the refurbishment.
As a result, the work was removed from Leadbitter and a procurement exercise was carried out to find a new contractor.
This procurement saw Rydon appointed, and Mr Cash said he was “shocked” by emails which showed KCTMO negotiating with the contractor to reduce the cost of the job by £800,000 before the contract was awarded - in contravention of procurement rules.
“I wouldn’t expect that of an organisation [like] the TMO,” Mr Cash said.
The inquiry also heard today that Artelia offered the TMO a client design advisor - an architect with 15 years’ experience who would have been able to review the designs to ensure they met specifications and statutory requirements.
But the TMO opted to do this work in-house instead, despite limited expertise.
“Had you taken any steps to satisfy yourself that your client had knowledge of design and the regulations and what is compliant design?”
“No. I was satisfied that they said that they had the expertise in-house,” replied Mr Cash.
The inquiry continues tomorrow with further evidence from Mr Cash.
